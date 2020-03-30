The leadership of “Barcelona” took the decision about change of the head coach – media
Kike Of Setian
Head coach of “Barcelona” kike of Setian will retain his post at least until the beginning of next season, reports AS.
In conditions of uncertainty the end of the season the leadership of the Catalan club won’t fire the coach, regardless of the results of the team even if the team fails to win trophies.
Note that in the short list of candidates to replace Selena first appears Ronald Koeman, but due to the transfer of Euro 2020, the Dutchman will remain at the head of his national team until the summer of 2021.
Recall, Setian headed “Barcelona” in the winter, replacing Ernesto Valverde.
Under his leadership, the team won 8 matches, lost three times and one draw in the first leg of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League against Napoli (1:1).
When Selene Barcelona completed their performances in the King’s Cup and also suffered defeat in El Clasico (0:2) on “Santiago Bernabeu”.