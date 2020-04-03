The leading Dutch clubs, including Ajax, PSV and AZ, I don’t want to continue the championship
The leading clubs of the championship of the Netherlands said the local football associations that do not wish to finish this season-2019/20, according to Voetbal International.
Longtime leader of Dutch club football Ajax and PSV and “AZ Alkmaar” I believe that we should not continue the matches in Eredivise even in an empty stadium.
In turn, UEFA, in a letter signed by the head of the organization Alexander Ceferino covertly given to understand that reserves the right to exclude clubs from the Champions League and Europa League next season if the national Championships will not be played.
“Since participation in the competitions is determined by UEFA the sports results achieved at the end of the fully played national competition, premature end Championships may raise doubts in this condition. UEFA reserves the right to determine whether clubs allowed to compete UEFA 2020/21, in accordance with the relevant rules relating to these competitions”, – quotes the statement of UEFA edition.
Before the suspension of the tournament the Amsterdam club, and the club from AZ Alkmaar had the lead in the standings with the same number of points, but Ajax ahead of their rivals on additional indicators.
The top three was completed by Feyenoord, and PSV is located behind the club from Eindhoven.
Earlier it was reported that the championship Belgium 2019/20 football is finally stopped due to pandemic coronavirus.