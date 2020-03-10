The leading players of Shakhtar and Ukraine national team requires knee surgery – media
Taras Stepanenko
Central midfielder Donetsk “Shakhtar” and the national team of Ukraine Taras Stepanenko has damaged the meniscus, according to zbirna.com.
It is not known when will be surgery. Recovery may take from one month.
Thus, the 30-year-old will not be able to help the team in the first match of 1/8 finals of the Europa League against Wolfsburg, which will take place next Thursday.
The newspaper also reports that with this injury you can play without surgery, but then will be called into question speech Stepanenko at Euro 2020.
On the other hand, rehabilitation after surgery on the meniscus, it may take much more time, and Taras could not recover against the Euro.