The legend “Barcelona” has denied a romantic relationship with Josep Guardiola
December 21, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Josep Guardiola (left) and Luis Figo
The legend of Barcelona, real Madrid and Portugal’s Luis Figo commented on the rumors that during the performances for the Catalan club he had a romantic relationship with a teammate – Josep Guardiola.
“Guardiola was a great friend, he’s really, really helped me. Yes, we were roommates, but nothing more between us. I like women”, – quotes the Portuguese AS.
Recall that Guardiola is now headed to Manchester city, while 47-year-old Fig works in the structure of Milan “inter”, which performed from 2005 to 2009.
In the “Barcelona” PEP performed from 1990 to 2001, and Luis, from 1995 to 2000.