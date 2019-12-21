The legend “Barcelona” has denied a romantic relationship with Josep Guardiola

Легенда "Барселоны" опроверг романтические отношения с Хосепом Гвардиолой

Josep Guardiola (left) and Luis Figo

The legend of Barcelona, real Madrid and Portugal’s Luis Figo commented on the rumors that during the performances for the Catalan club he had a romantic relationship with a teammate – Josep Guardiola.

“Guardiola was a great friend, he’s really, really helped me. Yes, we were roommates, but nothing more between us. I like women”, – quotes the Portuguese AS.

Recall that Guardiola is now headed to Manchester city, while 47-year-old Fig works in the structure of Milan “inter”, which performed from 2005 to 2009.

In the “Barcelona” PEP performed from 1990 to 2001, and Luis, from 1995 to 2000.

