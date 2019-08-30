The legend “Manchester United” quoted Shakespeare’s “King Lear” on the award from the UEFA President (photo)
Yesterday in Monaco the draw for the group stage of the Champions League, which was also presented individual awards to players.
In particular, the legend “Manchester United” Eric Cantona received spacegrau the UEFA President for his outstanding achievements, professional excellence and exemplary personal qualities.
Eric Cantona
The native of Marseille’s original speech are stumped by the master of ceremonies. To the question: “What is happening in your head?” the Frenchman responded with a quote from the play “King Lear” by William Shakespeare. “For the gods we are the same as for children flies, to torture us – they are fun. Soon science will not only slow the aging of cells, soon science will stop the cells, and we will be immortal. Only accidents, crime and war will kill us. But, unfortunately, their number will only increase. I love football, thank you!” – quoted in the Canton Eurosport.
Indicative was the reaction were sitting together Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Note that Ronaldo has left for the awards ceremony UEFA awards, Messi was named the best striker of the Champions League.
We add that the 53-year-old “King Eric” has played for “Manchester United” 6 seasons – 143-x matches, he scored 64 goals. Together with the “red devils” of Canton won 4 titles winner of the English Premier League, 2 Cup and 3 Supercup of England.
At the end of the football career, Eric began to actively act in films, and the movie “looking for Eric” was nominated for the Palme d’or at the Cannes film festival.
Recall that of the Canton as UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, founder contribute 1% of their annual salary to the project, which co-owner was Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata.