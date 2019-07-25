The legend of Barcelona he warmly greeted his former partners in Japan (video)

| July 25, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Loading...

Легенда "Барселоны" горячо встретил своих бывших партнеров в Японии (видео)

Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta
Barcelona in preparation for the new season, provides a tour of the Far East.

In particular, the Catalans are going to hold on July 27 in Japan’s friendly match against the “Vissel Kobe”, which is the legend “blaugranas” Andres Iniesta.

On the eve of the players, “Barca” arrived in Kobe, where Andres gave them a warm welcome.

Along with Iniesta came to the meeting another ex-player “blue garnet” David Villa, who currently represents the colors of “Vissel Kobe”.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.