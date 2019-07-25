The legend of Barcelona he warmly greeted his former partners in Japan (video)
Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta
Barcelona in preparation for the new season, provides a tour of the Far East.
In particular, the Catalans are going to hold on July 27 in Japan’s friendly match against the “Vissel Kobe”, which is the legend “blaugranas” Andres Iniesta.
On the eve of the players, “Barca” arrived in Kobe, where Andres gave them a warm welcome.
Along with Iniesta came to the meeting another ex-player “blue garnet” David Villa, who currently represents the colors of “Vissel Kobe”.
