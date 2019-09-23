The legend of Bavaria set a record for Serie A (video)
September 23, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Ribery celebrates his first goal in the shirt of Fiorentina
In the 4th round of the Italian Serie A rival Shakhtar Donetsk in the group stage of the Champions League – Bergamo Atalanta took Fiorentina.
The meeting ended with a draw 2:2.
One of the goals of “violets” on account of the French Fiorentina midfielder Franck Ribery, who in the 66th minute doubled the advantage for his team.
Thus, the legend of the “Bavaria”, which this summer moved to Florence, set a record in the Italian League, according to Opta.
Frank became the oldest footballer, who scored his first goal in Serie A. At the time a goal is scored Ribery was 36 years and 168 days.
We would add that Bergonzi escaped defeat in the match against “Fiorentina” only 90+5 minute.