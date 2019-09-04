The legend of “Chelsea” John Terry has bought a luxury mansion built in the 18th century (photo, video)
Legendary football player of “Chelsea” and England’s John Terry, who now works in the coaching staff, “Aston Villa”, I bought myself a country house of the 18th century with seven bedrooms, a Conservatory, a spiral staircase, tennis court and large stables.
After the transaction John and his wife Toni shared in social networks photos taken on the property.
The house is close to their home in Cobham, which they years repaired. Part of the mansion was built in 1752, and later additions added in the XX century.
To equip the family nest, in particular, to equip the luxury and bespoke kitchen, Terry hired two designers. According to the Sun, John Terry paid for a house for 5 million euros and 2 million euros allocated for the resettlement of the mansion.
In the new house John Terry lives with his wife Toni and has two children, 13-year-old twins, son George, John, and daughter, summer rose
We will remind that in structure “Chelsea” (717 matches, 67 balls!) the famous football player has won five titles in the Premier League, five FA Cups, three League cups, the Champions League, the Europa League and two FA community shield.
Not seem to have lost the form the football player and after his retirement. Tractor received on the head in the new estate of John Rugby ball, can confirm…
