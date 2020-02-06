The legend of the cinema: he died a famous actor ‘Golden era’ of Hollywood
In the U.S. the 104-year of life died actor kirk Douglas. This was reported by his son, actor Michael Douglas, BBC reports.
“It is with great sadness that I and my brothers to announce that kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103 years. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the Golden age of cinema, who lived to the Golden years, a humanist, supplying all of us an example of his devotion to justice and the ideals that believed,” wrote Michael Douglas in Instagram.
For his entire career, he was awarded only one Oscar, but not for one of his roles. He was awarded an honorary Oscar for “50 years of creative and mental effort in cinema.”
Kirk Douglas, born Isur Danilovich (later demski), born December 9, 1916 in Amsterdam (NY), in a poor Jewish family. His parents emigrated to the USA in 1910 from the Mogilev province. His father fled from the Russian Empire to the United States to avoid service in the army. All in the family were seven children, the Isur was the only boy.
In his youth he was selling snacks to the workers of a local factory, to buy food for himself. In his autobiography he said that during his life he worked for 40 places.
Douglas started playing in school productions, and it was then decided that she wanted to become a theater actor.
After College, in 1939 went to new York, where he enrolled in the American Academy of dramatic arts. While training there, he changed his name to kirk Douglas.
To pay for the training, he was engaged in professional Boxing, worked in the theater, in the Park, as well as bellhops at the hotel.
In new York he participated in theatrical productions and appeared in advertising.
In 1941 he enlisted in the Navy, but two years later was discharged due to wounds. In the same year he married his former classmate, actress Diana dill.
They had two sons, Michael and Joel. Kirk Douglas have had two more sons from his second marriage — Eric and Peter. Eric became an actor, and Peter was the producer. Eric died in 2004 from an overdose of alcohol and painkillers.
In 1945, kirk Douglas moved to Hollywood, where he starred in the first film — his debut role in the drama “the Strange love of Martha Ivers”.
Since the early 1950s, Douglas became one of the leading Hollywood actors. Among the most known films in which he starred include “the ACE in the hole” (1951), “bad and beautiful” (1952), “Lust for life” (1956), “Paths of glory” (1957) and “Spartacus” (1960).
Only the record of the actor, over 80 films.
All his life kirk Douglas opposed the privileges and anti-Semitism, explaining its position by the fact that I grew up in a poor family from the Russian Empire.
