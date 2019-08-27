The legend “Roma” almost broke the belly of a partner in the new team in the championship match of Argentina (video)
The legend “Roma” Daniele De Rossi, who played for the wolves for 18 years, and who joined during the summer break in Argentina’s Boca juniors, continues to demonstrate on the field an aggressive game.
In the 4th round of the national championship “Side”, played on departure with the club, “Banfield” and got a tough win 1:0.
In one of the plays in the first half, a 36-year-old De Rossi was trying to get the ball in the air with his foot, inadvertently tested the strength of the press your teammate.
Press passed the test, because it is reported that the partner of the Italian team was able to continue. Recall that Daniele scored a debut goal for Boca juniors in the first match for the team.
After 4 rounds in the championship of Argentina “Boca” with 10 points shares the first place with “San Lorenzo”.