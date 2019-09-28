The legendary Beatles fans with a new video
In video shows archival images of the group.
On the official YouTube channel of the band has a video for the song Here Comes The Sun, which is timed to the start of sales of the reissue of Abbey Road album, which was released exactly 50 years ago.
Interestingly, in the clip, the participants did not appear personally, but only their shadows, and a large number of archive pictures taken during various events and holiday parties.
