The legendary boxer’s death hit by a car (photo)
The former world champion in four weight categories (lightweight, ultralight, and the first Welterweight average) 55-year-old American boxer Pernell Whitaker was mortally hit by a car, crossing one of the intersections in the resort town of Virginia beach (VA).
“When police officers arrived at the scene, they found the man no signs of life, the downed vehicle. The victim died at the scene from his injuries. The driver of the car being interrogated on the spot“, — the press Secretary of the police Department Virginia beach newspaper the Guardian.
Note that Whitaker in 2006 was included in the international Boxing hall of fame. On a professional ring won 40 victories (17 of them by knockout) and suffered four defeats. In 1984 became an Olympic champion, defeating in the final match of Luis Ortiz from Puerto Rico. After a career successfully worked as a coach in particular, was a mentor to Calvin Brock, when he in November of 2006 fight with Wladimir Klitschko and absolute champion in the Welterweight Zab Judah.
During his career, Whitaker (right) scored 40 victories in professional Boxing and became the Olympic champion
“I still can’t understand what happened with his father. Honestly, I’m shocked. He was a great man, “—said in comments the newspaper Virginian Pilot youngest son Whitaker Devon (only boxer left four sons, born in the marriage with Ravandi Anthony and illegitimate daughter).
