The legendary Buffon is back at Juventus
July 4, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Gianluigi Buffon with his former team-mate and now Vice-President of “Juventus” pavela Nevedom
Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon after a year break returned to Juventus, the official website of the “Old lady”.
The parties signed a contract for a term of one year until 30 June 2020.
“I come back because I could not reject the proposal of “a lady”. I’m coming back because this is my home,” said Buffon.
41-year-old goalkeeper played for Juventus 656 matches. With the Italian club has won 9 titles of champion of Serie A, 4 Coppa Italia and 5 super cups.
Last year Buffon left the team and moved to the “Paris St Germain”, which won the Ligue 1 and the French super Cup.