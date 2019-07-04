The legendary Buffon is back at Juventus

Легендарный Буффон вернулся в "Ювентус"

Gianluigi Buffon with his former team-mate and now Vice-President of “Juventus” pavela Nevedom
Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon after a year break returned to Juventus, the official website of the “Old lady”.

The parties signed a contract for a term of one year until 30 June 2020.

“I come back because I could not reject the proposal of “a lady”. I’m coming back because this is my home,” said Buffon.

41-year-old goalkeeper played for Juventus 656 matches. With the Italian club has won 9 titles of champion of Serie A, 4 Coppa Italia and 5 super cups.

Last year Buffon left the team and moved to the “Paris St Germain”, which won the Ligue 1 and the French super Cup.

