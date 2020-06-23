The legendary car race “24 hours Spa” for the first time in history, will last 25 hours
Endurance race “24 hours Spa”, held annually on the Belgian circuit of Spa-Francorchamps Royal automobile Club of Belgium (RACB), this year will last 25 hours, the press service of the competition.
This is due to the fact that in the days of the competition Europe will switch to winter time with the clocks going back one hour. Thus, the race starts at 15:30 local time on 24 October and end at the same time on October 25, however, formally race will last 25 hours for the first time in the race history.
The title race will remain unchanged.
“Spa 24 hours” is the stage of the World Challenge Championships GT Europe Cup and the Intercontinental Endurance GT Challenge. In addition, before the race will be competitions support series – GT4 European Series, Lamborghini Super Trofeo and others.
It is noteworthy that last year the daily marathon of Spa only lasted 18 hours – the race was red-flagged.