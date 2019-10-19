The legendary footballer has told how he begged the doctor to cut off his legs (photo, video)
One of the best forwards in the history of world football, the former striker of Fiorentina, Roma and the Argentina national team Gabriel Batistuta underwent surgery for prosthetic ankle, which for many years gave him a hell of a pain.
“The operation was a decision that I pondered, at least 6–7 years. After 40 days, when the tire is removed, we know, did the pain, and if I can walk like a normal person.
As soon as I retired, I discovered that my ankle shattered to pieces. A bone on bone weight 86-87 kg: the slightest movement turned into flour. The same problem as Marco van Basten, who said football “enough” in 28 years.
Sometimes I couldn’t get out of bed. I wept with rage and said to myself: “So more can not continue”. I felt so bad that I asked the doctor to amputate my feet. I begged, insisted, repeating what’s life”, — said the 50-year-old Gabriel Batistuta in an interview with Corriere della Sera.
Recall that a participant of three world Championships and two-time winner of the America’s Cup Gabriel Batistuta, nicknamed Batigol made his career in Europe, shining in Italian shirts Fiorentina (207 goals in 332 matches!) and “Roma” (30 punches in 63 games). The champion of Italy, the best scorer of Serie A and the championship of Qatar, winner of the “Bronze boots” 1994 FIFA world Cup and “Silver boots” the 1998 world Cup. In Argentina national team Batistuta had held 77 meetings in which 54 times scoring (more goals only Lionel Messi — 68).
Video best goals of Gabriel Batistuta
.
Photo Getty Images, Instagram
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter