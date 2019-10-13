The legendary Ford Mustang Shelby GT500: a history of muscle car from 1965 until the fall of 2019
The first racing modification Shelby appeared thanks to racing driver Carroll Shelby in his legendary Studio in the mid 60s. the Model was called the GT350 was equipped with an 8-cylinder uprated engine with capacity of 306 HP
In 1966, the update: the GT350 received a mechanical blower, which greatly increased the engine power to 430 HP, as well as an automatic transmission.
Finally, in 1967-1968 in the car began to put a super Cobra Jet 428 engine with Ram Air technology (air intake), a model Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 officially renamed to Shelby Cobra. At the same time, Carroll Shelby sold Ford motor company the right to implement the Ford Mustang Shelby.
Now about the model Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 2019. Named technical characteristics of the new muscle car: model accelerates from zero to 100 mph (161 km/h) to a complete stop for 10.6 seconds. Options is not a top for this car, but for the front location of the engine is wonderful. Engine V8 5.2 litre is equipped with a power compressor has 770 HP at torque of 847 — but it’s a great performance! The novelty will appear on the market in the U.S. this fall and will cost 73 $ 995.