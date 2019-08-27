The legendary James bond returns
Shooting 25-th film about James bond, which was called “No time to die” (No Time to Die), continues in Italy.
There are shooting scenes that involved the Aston Martin DB5.
This car was involved in James Bond films back when the main role was played by Sean Connery.
Now the image of a classic Aston Martin, which because of the tight shooting schedule and the popularity of the series of films really don’t have time to die, will be tightly linked with Daniel Craig. Also in the shooting involved a Jaguar and an Aston Martin V8 Vantage.
As you remember, at the end of spectre, bond takes Q your Aston Martin DB5 with the number BMT216A and goes along with Madeleine Swann in an unknown direction.
We already know that the new bond film is Lea seydoux, who played Madeleine, come back, and now it became known that the legendary car returns.