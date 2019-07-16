The legendary “lion King” and “Anna” Luc Besson: what to watch in the cinema at the weekend (video)
In Ukrainian rolling out four new films. And three of them claim to be the premiere weeks. This is a new version of the legendary “Lion King”, the action movie by Luc Besson “Anna” and the drama of Pedro Almodovar “Pain and glory”. “The lion king” is ideal for going to the movies with the whole family. Fans of Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas for the first time have the opportunity to see the two Spanish movie stars together. “Anna” should be of interest to those who like the previous films Besson’s “Nikita” and “Lucy.”
“The Lion King”
(0+, USA, Walt Disney, adventure, musical, budget — $ 250 million)
“The lion king” is the sixth full-length remake of the animated classics of Walt Disney studios after “Cinderella” (2015), “the jungle Book” (2016), “beauty and the beast” (2017), “Dumbo” (2019) and “Aladdin” (2019). All these films were shot on the basis of feature-length cartoons. Recall that the original “the lion King” was released in 1994 and collected then 968,5 million dollars. Director Jon Favreau, who directed the earlier “the jungle Book” immerses viewers in the amazing nature of the African Savannah. All the characters of the beloved cartoon saved. That’s just Favreau made, not real animals. The picture is replete with computer graphics of the highest level. A huge budget — $ 250 million — due to the fact that voiced characters the stars of the first magnitude. And they had to pay a substantial fee. In the English version, the voices of Donald Glover, Beyonce, Seth Rogen, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Your audience will hear and all the songs from the cartoon, including the gorgeous ballads Elton John Circle of Life and Can You Feel the Love Tonight. In the US, “the lion King” to be released in July 19, but tickets are sold in advance. And already charges amounted to 54,2 million dollars! While critics gave a unflattering evaluation. They believe that computer graphics are not allowed Favreau to convey the depth and sincerity of the story.
“Anna”
(16+, France, Pathe, action, Thriller, budget: $ 30 million)
The film took the cult French Director and producer Luc Besson. He also wrote the script. “Anna” continues a favorite theme of Besson — a woman who because of circumstances is forced to become a professional killer. Remember the previous movies of Luke — “Nikita” (1990), “Leon-killer” (1994), “Colombiana” (2011), “Lucy” (2014). The main character “Anna” — a beautiful Russian girl, a victim of domestic violence. She sees no reason to continue his life. In this state, it finds a KGB agent. He has Anna to become a killer. The contract involves training and work for five years. The main role of Besson gave the 26-year-old Russian fashion model Sasha Luss. He’s already filmed her in the movie “Valerian and the city of a thousand planets.” The film also played the famous British actress winner of the award “Oscar” Helen Mirren (“the Queen”), a popular British actor Luke Evans (the trilogy “the Hobbit”), star of the crime series peaky blinders Cillian Murphy. In the US, “Anna” was released a month ago. France — July 10. Fees are still modest — $ 11 million.
“Pain and glory”
(16+, Spain, El Deseo, drama)
The premiere of the film “Pain and glory” was held in the framework of the Cannes international film festival in may, where he participated in the main competition. Antonio Banderas, who plays the main male role in the film, was named best actor and received a “Palme d’or”. Alberto Iglesias was the best sound. Made a film of the cult Spanish Director Pedro almodóvar. He admitted that the movie has a lot of autobiographical motifs. The film tells about the creative decline and depression that is experiencing a once-famous film Director. The main female role is played by Penelope Cruz. Surprisingly, Banderas and Cruz first starred together. At the moment, “Pain and glory” has grossed $ 19 million.
“Production”
(12+, USA, Universal Pictures, Thriller, horror, budget: $ 3.8 million)
The film shot by French Director Frank Khalfoun (“the Amityville Horror: the Awakening”). Troubled teen educational purposes sent to a desert island that for some time he lived there and analyzed their behavior. However, the student soon realizes that the island he is not alone. Begins a brutal struggle for survival… the Main role is played by a young American actor Logan Miller (“love, Simon”). His partner was a Norwegian actress Christine Roset (“Apostle”).
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter