The legendary Pacquiao in 40 years has won the super champion belt: video fight
In Las Vegas (USA) in the ring of MGM Grand Arena was the fight between the winner of the title of the super champion WBA world Welterweight champion American Keith Thurman (29 wins, 22 of them by Ko, 1 defeat) and legendary Filipino Manny Pacquiao (62 wins, 39 of them by knockout, 7 losses, 2 draws).
40-year-old Manny started the match more actively and already in the first round has sent the opponent in a knockdown. Experienced Filipino and will not hesitate to shower the blows of the opponent, 10 years younger than him, but gradually Thurman lined the course of the battle, and after the sixth round and even took the initiative.
In the end, the fate of the match decided by the judges. One of them gave preference to Thurman (114:113), and two others — Pacquiao (115:112), which caused the American’s first defeat in his career and he wins the champion’s WBA Super title.
His next fight 40-year-old Manny most likely will play against the winner of the unification bout between IBF heavyweight champion Errol Spence (25 wins, 21 of them by Ko) and WBC belt holder Shawn porter (30 wins, 17 of them by knockout, 2 losses, 1 draw).
