The legendary rock band ‘Splin’ lucky in Miami their greatest hits
The legendary rock group “spleen” will perform in Miami with The Best program, which included the best songs from different albums and those that have not been played live, but widely known and loved by the public.
The concert band will be held April 29 at the Sport of Kings in Miami. Tickets — click here.
“No exit”, “Orbits without sugar”, “life Line”, “Romance”, “outta my head” — these and many other songs from all 14 albums “spleen” immediately after occupied the top of the charts and became the favorite songs not only fans of the band, but those who heard them.
This group of songs I know by heart many generations, because they were used as soundtracks to several famous films.
The concert of “spleen” is just the best of The Best, only live sound! Don’t miss out!
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 5006
[name] => Miami
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => majami
)
Miami
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13338
[name] => Culture
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kultura-afisha
)
Culture
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13419
[name] => concert
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => kontsert
)
concert
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28415
[name] => Splin
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => splin
)
СплинFacebookVkontakte
bookmark