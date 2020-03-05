The legendary rock band ‘Splin’ lucky in Miami their greatest hits

| March 5, 2020 | Entertainment | No Comments

The legendary rock group “spleen” will perform in Miami with The Best program, which included the best songs from different albums and those that have not been played live, but widely known and loved by the public.

Легендарная рок-группа 'Сплин' везет в Майами свои лучшие хиты

Photo: ftiagency.com

The concert band will be held April 29 at the Sport of Kings in Miami. Tickets — click here.

“No exit”, “Orbits without sugar”, “life Line”, “Romance”, “outta my head” — these and many other songs from all 14 albums “spleen” immediately after occupied the top of the charts and became the favorite songs not only fans of the band, but those who heard them.

This group of songs I know by heart many generations, because they were used as soundtracks to several famous films.

The concert of “spleen” is just the best of The Best, only live sound! Don’t miss out!

Different

Miami

Culture

concert

СплинFacebookVkontakte

bookmark

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr