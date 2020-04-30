The legendary stadium first in the English Premier League received permission to set 1.5 thousand standing places

Old Trafford

Home arena “Manchester United” – old Trafford will acquire the two sectors with the standing places, reported on the official website of the “red devils”.

The club was allowed to install 1.5 thousand standing places.

“Our priority is the health of our fans during a pandemic coronavirus. It may seem strange that we are talking about the plans for the stadium at this time, but football and our fans will only return when it’s safe. Against this background, the work we do must continue.

Today’s announcement is the latest step of a long journey that made a club together with the fans. We listened to their opinions and worked with the Council of the stadium to improve our offer. If all goes well, we will continue to establish standing in other parts of the stadium”, – the press service quoted the managing Director of Manchester United Richard Arnold.

At the moment the capacity of old Trafford is 74 879 viewers.

