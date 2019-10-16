The legendary UFC fighter is ready to resume his career for the sake of fight with Habib
The famous UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre (26 wins, 2 losses), at the beginning of 2019, the announced the end of his career, ready to return to the octagon for a meeting with unbeaten Russian Habib Nurmagomedov.
This 38-year-old American called the condition under which this fight could take place. “The word “retired” does not mean anything today. If there is a correct match, they know where to find me. We tried to organize a proper duel, but he didn’t. If all goes well, and if in the contract all will be well, for now I would have accepted the fight with Habib“, — transfers words of the champion of UFC in the Welterweight and middle weight categories portal bjpenn.com.
However, not so long ago the head of UFC Dana white reported that before the fight with St-Pierre Habib is one mandatory contender, which is the American Tony Ferguson. And only in case of a victory over him, the Russians will be able to go into the octagon against Georges.
Time Habib is still there — the 31-year-old fighter is not going to retire. “I think that I will take another two or three years maximum. Don’t want to fight my whole life, because it will be very difficult. I know that a lot of young and hungry guys gaining momentum and it is therefore impossible to always be undefeated. Not that it is nearly impossible is simply impossible. Look at the history. All of these athletes in football, Boxing, MMA… One day you will lose. Therefore, you need to understand when you should stop, “he shared Russians their plans with the portal mmajunkie.usatoday.com.
