The legendary Williams in front of Meghan Markle lost the final of the US Open: video of the match

The legendary Williams lost the final of the US Open
On Saturday, September 7, in new York city hosted the finals of the US Open championship (US Open) — the final of the season tournament “Grand slam” with a total prize Fund of more than 57 million dollars.
In the final of the women’s singles agreed 37-year-old award-winning American Serena Williams (eighth position in the world women’s rankings), which account for 23 victories on tournaments “the Grand slam” in his career, and nearly twice the younger (19-year-old!) canadian of Romanian origin Byanka Vanessa Andreescu (15-I).
A month ago, in the tournament final in Toronto, tennis players met on the court, but the match lasted only 19 minutes, because Williams refused to continue due to damage. At this time, the American being the clear favorite at the bookmakers was set to take revenge (especially to support her flew in from London, a close friend Meghan Markle), but the young Andreescu again confounded all the skeptics, having won a sensational victory in two sets — 6:3, 7:5.
Note that for Williams the younger this is the fourth consecutive defeat in the final match of the tournament “Grand slam” — previously, Serena was lost in the decisive games to Germany’s Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon in 2018, the Japanese Naomi Osaka at the US Open in 2018 and the Romanian Simone Halep at Wimbledon-2019. The last victory for the “Helmet” dated January of 2017, when the American triumphal in the Open championship of Australia.
Add that in addition to the first victory in the tournament series “Grand slam” and the handsome Cup, Andreescu will add to your Bank account for 3.85 million dollars, Serena will be richer by 1.9 million in U.S. currency.
