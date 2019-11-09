The legislators of the province supported religious freedom (PHOTO)

The Ontario legislature approved a nonbinding resolution expressing protest against the laws restricting religious freedom.

Liberal Michael Coteau made this proposal in response to the adoption by the Quebec secularizing law, known as act 21, which is not mentioned directly.

The law prohibits Quebec public servants, such as judges, teachers, or police officers to wear religious symbols at work.

Koto has stated that it is important that the province have opposed any attempts to restrict religious rights or freedom.

Members of the progressive conservative government voted along with the members of the opposition for this proposal.

During the recent Federal election, most party leaders said that they would not interfere in any judicial process against the law on secularism.