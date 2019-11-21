The leopard decided to punish the rider, who did not give way
For the rider and passenger it could be the last trip. Unlike other drivers who waited at a safe distance, the rider ventured to approach the predator.
How could it miss the leopard🤔All were waiting to give right of way to its real owner, the leopard, when a motorcyclist wanted to have his way. Would have been his last ride. Please learn to respect the wild🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/j2yZiwEx7K
— Susanta Nanda, IFS (@susantananda3) November 15, 2019
Video of the incident posted on his Twitter-account officer of the Indian forest service Susanta Nanda, reports FaceNews.ua.
The record shows, like a leopard, quietly sitting on the side of the road, suddenly attacked the impatient motorcyclist passing by. Predator made the jump just a few inches from the driver of the motorcycle and his passenger.
“Everyone waited until the road goes the real owner of these places — the leopard, but the motorcyclist decided to pass. It could be his last trip. Please learn to respect the wild nature”, — wrote in the social network the author of the video.
It is noted that drivers of other cars, stopping at a safe distance, patiently waited for the leopard to cross the street.