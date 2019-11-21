The leopard decided to punish the rider, who did not give way

For the rider and passenger it could be the last trip. Unlike other drivers who waited at a safe distance, the rider ventured to approach the predator.

Video of the incident posted on his Twitter-account officer of the Indian forest service Susanta Nanda, reports FaceNews.ua.

The record shows, like a leopard, quietly sitting on the side of the road, suddenly attacked the impatient motorcyclist passing by. Predator made the jump just a few inches from the driver of the motorcycle and his passenger.

“Everyone waited until the road goes the real owner of these places — the leopard, but the motorcyclist decided to pass. It could be his last trip. Please learn to respect the wild nature”, — wrote in the social network the author of the video.

It is noted that drivers of other cars, stopping at a safe distance, patiently waited for the leopard to cross the street.

