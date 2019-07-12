The level of shadow economy in 2018, 30% of the country’s GDP

The level of shadow economy in Ukraine in 2018, 30% of official GDP, which is 2 percentage points less compared to the 2017 year. This was reported in the data of regular surveys of the Ministry of economic development and trade of Ukraine (MEDT).

Уровень теневой экономики в 2018 году составил 30% от ВВП страны

As noted in the report, in comparison with the similar indicators of the previous years, the level of 30% — the lowest since 2009.

All methods, which involves the estimation of level of the shadow economy, showed a decrease level than 2017.

In particular: the method of “cost population retail trade turnover recorded a decrease in the level of the shadow economy by 2 percentage points (to 46% of total official GDP); and monetary electrical methods showed a decrease in the level of the shadow economy by 1 percentage point each and were respectively 27% and 23% of official GDP; according to the method of loss-making enterprises the level of shadow economy has decreased by 4 percentage points (lo-18% of total official GDP).

www.me.gov.ua

