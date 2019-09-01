The liberals broke with one of the candidates is Montreal (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The liberal party of Canada has removed one of the candidates of Montreal in connection with his statements which were described Jewish social organization as anti-Semitic.

The party press service told the media that Hassan al Hilla (Hassan Guillet) will be no more representative of liberals in the constituency of Saint-léonard-Saint-Michel (Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel).

The liberals said that comments Gille, former Imam, do not match the values of the Party.

Representatives of b’nai b’rith (B’nai Brith) stated that they had found a number of statements Gill made in social networks some time ago. To date, these statements have been removed.

In comments dated July 8, 2017, published among others the b’nai b’rith, Gill welcomed the release from prison of Raed Salah, whom the b’nai b’rith are referred to the militants of the organizations supporting Hamas, recognized by the Canadian government as a terrorist group.

Journalists with the canadian Press addressed to Gille before the announcement of the rejection of his candidacy, he reported the desire to discuss the situation with liberal leadership before making any public statements.