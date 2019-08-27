The liberals decided on the slogan of the upcoming election campaign (PHOTO)

Loading...

The Federal liberals have chosen a slogan that they hope will resonate with voters, and in a favorable light will represent their political brand during the election campaign.

In a statement the party says “Choose Forward” (select development) is the official campaign theme, which will become the hallmark of the series politronika nationwide with the participation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The party press service reported that the commercials which begin broadcast on television this week, will be part of a “comprehensive campaign with the use of social media, which also includes stories from the lives of Canadians”.

In one of them a smiling Trudeau communicates with the electorate in Papineau, his electoral district in Montreal, where live mainly representatives of the working class, and informs the main idea of his campaign during the bus trip.

He talks about things that, according to him, the liberals have done to help middle-class Canada, such as tax cuts for the middle class, the establishment of the canadian benefits for children and their plan on climate change, and along the way, he rants about the conservatives, Andrew Shire, whom he accuses of trying to block such initiatives.

“Conservatives like to say that they work for people, but then they cut taxes for the rich and cut services for everyone else,” says Trudeau.

This was the main theme of the liberal camp, and the refrain Canadians will no doubt hear countless times during the upcoming campaign.

At the end of the clip Prime Minister looking at the camera and says: “In October we have to make a choice – to continue to move forward and to build on the progress made or to return to a policy of the Harper era. I’m all for Canada moving forward.”

Recall that the canadian Federal elections to be held on October 21.