The life of “the birds”-2: a man built a tree-a huge birdhouse, and the suits in it…
In Russia in one of the courtyards of the city of Krasnodar recently and there was a tree house. Not to notice his hard — on top of the third floor flaunts a small building, measuring approximately three and a half. Its walls are made of grey metal profile roof, covered with slate, and even a small wooden box. In General, from the usual hozpostroyki not tell, writes KP.
Locals say that built this nest the boy who lived across the street in a high-rise building. The way he enjoys in his free time rock climbing.
“The stairs are like ladders, hide it in a safe place. Often the young man calls his friends in this house in the evenings, listen to music, chat. They sit way in the dark — from the window light is shining. To do this, from the balcony throw extension”,— says one of the residents of the street.
In the city administration said that no one person could issue a permit to build a house regardless of its size and purposes of use. And deal with the owners of the buildings the district needs.
But as it turned out, the police will intervene only in the case that the nest will start to kick up a row.
“To be honest, in practice, no trips to the houses on the tree. If the owner and guests of the buildings will be systematically violate the public order, drink alcohol, loud music, or local citizens start to worry about the safety walks in the neighborhood, then you can safely call the police and present their claims. We, in turn, will understand, “—said in the Krasnodar police.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in Russia the inhabitants of the city of St. Petersburg on the day, watched as the janitor climbed up the tree and shaking its branches so that it will have dropped their leaves. His colleague was down there and collect them with a rake.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter