The light at the end of coronavirus: 4 reasons to be optimistic during a pandemic
Pandemic coronavirus broke the habitual way of life and plans of millions of people around the world. The scale led many experts to believe that quarantine measures can not be avoided for weeks, if not months, BBC reports.
It’s hard to see anything positive in such a situation, but nevertheless it is, as humanity faced such a massive threat, found the strength for a manifestation of humanity.
1. A round of applause for the men in white coats
In all countries at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus were doctors, nurses and other health workers. Largely due to their efforts, many infected on the mend and eventually mytravel.
To recognize their contribution and to somehow thank the people in different countries in the evening began to come on the balconies or in the yard and cheering.
The most recent example of such unanimity happened last Thursday in Britain exploded with applause exactly at 20.00 local time.
This trend was first observed in mid-January in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where an outbreak of the coronavirus.
The videos posted to Chinese social networks, is seen as local residents shouted from their Windows gratitude and singing songs to support each other.
With the spread of the virus outside Wuhan transmitted globally and the trend to publicly Express my gratitude to the medics.
2. Italy: a light at the end of the tunnel?
As reported in the middle of last week the Italian authorities, the country, apparently, entered the stabilization phase of infection, as four consecutive days was recorded to decrease as the number of new cases and deaths.
On Wednesday it was revealed 3612 new cases — lower than in each of the previous four days.
However, the number of infections rose again by Thursday, and by Friday, the overall picture was mixed: the number of cases has decreased compared to the previous day, but the death rate jumped to the highest since the beginning of the pandemic level.
And yet, the first four days of the week were given a ray of hope, at least for a short time, that the case in Italy, which is stronger than other European countries suffered from outbreaks of new infections can get better.
Who called this trend encouraging, and the chief physician of Lombardy is the region most severely affected by the coronavirus — said that “at the end of the tunnel there was light”.
3. Scientists in the quest for a vaccine
All the world is waiting for, when will the vaccine against the new coronavirus.
In the development of several vaccines of this type, and in the American research center Kaiser Permanente in Seattle four volunteers were vaccinated with experimental dose safe genetic code derived from the new virus.
Experts believe that they will need a few months to find out how effective this and the others in the development of a vaccine.
However, scientists are learning more and more about the new coronavirus. Last week there was a very encouraging message about the research on the decoding of the genetic code of the virus.
Usually viruses as they reproduce in the animal or human mutate, however, in the case of the current coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 mutations occur slowly or almost not happen as they said.
If these observations are confirmed, it could mean that a single vaccine will be sufficient to make the person immune for a long time.
“A virus with a stable genome is good news in vaccine development,” confirmed Professor Stefano Menzo directly involved in this problem.
4. All in the same boat
Despite the fact that the outbreak of the coronavirus separated many of us on the physical level, in moral terms, such unity among the people has long been observed.
From all over the world come messages of mutual aid and acts of mercy and altruism.
In Britain, hundreds of thousands of people responded to the call to join the army of volunteers in support of the National health service (NHS) — leaving far behind the scheduled authorities desired figure of this volunteer group.
As said the Director of the NHS in England Steven Powis, he is stunned by a “surge of altruism” to the call to help free medicine.
A network of cafes and restaurants, which these days are only for takeaway trade, health workers receive free coffee and sandwiches.
In Spain, according to the newspaper El Pais, at the call of one doctor for tens of thousands of people wrote letters to those who were in the hospital with severe syndromes, with well wishes and words of encouragement.
Worldwide sold another trend that started in Italy and Spain: people began to exhibit in the Windows of a homemade drawings and posters with rainbow — as a wish of good luck and a sign of optimism.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 26429
[name] => pandemic
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => pandemiya
)
pandemic
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark