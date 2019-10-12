The lion crept up to the mom-lioness and funny scared her

Львенок подкрался к маме-львице и забавно напугал ее

In the Scottish zoo in Edinburgh was filmed a funny video.

There are some tiny lion cub (who was not yet two months) quietly sneaks back to his mom-lioness and Roberta suddenly climbs on her back, writes the Facts.

Frightened by the unexpected attack of a lioness jumps up, ready to repel the attack. However, his naughty prank goes “with legs”.

The video became viral. Netizens have speculated that the young four-legged prankster early imbued with the spirit of Halloween.

