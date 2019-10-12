The lion crept up to the mom-lioness and funny scared her
In the Scottish zoo in Edinburgh was filmed a funny video.
There are some tiny lion cub (who was not yet two months) quietly sneaks back to his mom-lioness and Roberta suddenly climbs on her back, writes the Facts.
Frightened by the unexpected attack of a lioness jumps up, ready to repel the attack. However, his naughty prank goes “with legs”.
The video became viral. Netizens have speculated that the young four-legged prankster early imbued with the spirit of Halloween.