“The lion king” has collected a billion dollars at the box office (video)

Wednesday, July 31, Studio Walt Disney announced that a film grossed a billion dollars. This is the fourth disney film which managed to do in 2019. Prior to that, the elite club “films-billionaires” became “Captain marvel,” “Avengers ending” and “Aladdin.” Moreover, “the Avengers: the End” broke the record of “Avatar”, established in 2009, and topped the ranking of highest-grossing films in history.
Now this group includes 42 paintings. This year there also broke the “spider-Man: Far from home” right to be shared between Walt Disney, Sony Pictures and Marvel. He has already collected 1 billion 40 million dollars and occupies 32nd place in the list.
American CNN reports that 2019 was incredibly successful for Walt Disney. The Studio has broken its own record for box office for the year set to 2016. Then disney films have grossed 7 billion 610 million dollars. And it’s for the whole year. And now on the street the last day of July and there are still four months, and Walt Disney has put in his piggy Bank 7 billion 670 million dollars.
Experts believe that the Studio is quite capable to show a fantastic result — something in the region of 10 billion dollars per year! Judge for yourself, now in theaters is “toy Story 4”. The cartoon has already collected 920,5 million dollars and could cross the billion mark. Until the end of the year rent should go — please! — “Maleficent 2”, “frozen 2” and “Star wars: rise of Skywalker”. Each of these three paintings is able to raise a billion dollars.
We will remind, “the lion King” is an artistic version of the eponymous animated feature film, 1994 edition. He has collected in world hire 968,5 million dollars. It turns out that the film version surpassed the original. The film was shot by renowned American film Director and actor Jon Favreau. He shot film version of “the jungle Book”, which brought in 2016 966,6 million dollars.
