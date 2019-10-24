The lions will compete for the right to host the Olympics-2030
Lviv intends to submit a bid to host the youth Winter Olympic games in 2028 and the Winter Olympics in 2030. Work on it will begin in 2020.
This was stated by the mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovy on Thursday during a briefing with the President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Serhiy Bubka.
“I just met with young people of Lviv… Said to ask the right for the city to be a host city of the Winter Olympics 2030, and in 2028 we are ready to host the youth Olympic Winter games. We started this process, but the war stopped these attempts. Today we need to show the world that we are right and we deserve it. We will fight for the right to host the Winter Olympics”, – quotes Garden press service of the Lviv city Council.
Bubka, in turn, said that the lions could qualify for the Olympics in 2022, “if not war”.
“Yes, work on this question is not easy, but we have plenty of time to plan, to build the necessary infrastructure. Who does not dream, he wins. So let’s get to work and move in this direction”, – said the President of the NOC.
Recall that the plans to hold the Olympics in Ukraine, nurtured under President Viktor Yanukovych. In may 2010, a few months after taking office, he proposed to apply to the international Olympic Committee on holding in Ukraine of winter Olympic games 2022. It was planned that they will be held in Lviv.
After the revolution of dignity Ukraine has withdrawn its application. In 2019 President Vladimir Zelensky again raised the issue of the Olympics in Ukraine.
The next Olympic games will be held in Tokyo (2020), Beijing (2022), Paris (2024), Milan and Cortina d’ampezzo (2026) and Los Angeles (2028).