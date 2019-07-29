The little boy became famous thanks funny speech at a wedding mother
Seven-year-old boy at the wedding of his mother was the real star.
“Miniature best man” told me that his beautiful mother was his best friend his whole life. In mid-July, Stacy and Robert Robertson from Scotland and got married. It could be just a normal party in an endless stream of summer weddings, if not for a couple of moments, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Browser.
Son Stacey, who proudly wore the title of “mini-man”, drew the attention of the guests themselves. All thanks to his carefully prepared speech.
Dressed in his tiny kilt, Anthony took the microphone to congratulate his mother and her husband with this important event. The speech the kid began with the words “I Think we can all agree that my mom and bridesmaids look amazing”.
Then the boy said that his mom Stacy was his best friend all his life. It is unlikely that he will ever be able sufficiently to thank mom for everything she has done for him, acknowledged mini-man, what really touched the wedding guests.
Anthony praised EW that he made “right choice” when he made his mini-man and added: “I can’t wait to start our lives together as a family.” Provoking the crowd to tears, the kid returns to his sparkling humor and adds that he remembers as EW first came on “overnight” to their home.