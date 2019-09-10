The little French bulldog loves to annoy the older brother
September 10, 2019
This video is guaranteed to make you smile. In any family where there are two brothers, older and younger, between them can occur light skirmishes.
And usually younger brothers love to bring the older, sticking to them with or without cause.
Our main characters also brothers. However, they are not people, and French bulldogs, but this situation does not change much.
Little brother so often plagued the older that he begins to nervously bounce, even if insidious cousin just happens to be behind him.