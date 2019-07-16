The little girl took a foot to the chin 195-centimeter Ibrahimovic (video)
Former football player of “Barcelona”, “inter” and “Manchester United” the Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic, now playing for the “Los Angeles galaxy”, visited the Taekwondo school in Carson (California, USA).
The star player, known for his passion for martial arts (childhood Zlatan was really into Taekwondo, “rising” to the black belt), took photos with students of the school. One of the girls of years of ten have decided to show Ibrahimovic skills and a foot in the twine pulled up to her chin standing player, the growth of which, for a moment, at 195 centimeters!
Note that the Swede was marked by another individual award, receiving the prize of best player in the MLS, the top division of the two largest countries in North America — the United States and Canada, according to the results of the audience voting.
