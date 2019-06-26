The little slug was the cause of mass failure in the trains in Japan

| June 26, 2019 | News | No Comments

Маленький слизень стал причиной массового сбоя в работе поездов в Японии

In Japan established the cause of the mass failure in movement of trains, which occurred in late may. It turned out that the cause is a small slug (gastropod mollusc), according to the U.S. information Agency .

So, on may 30 in the region of Kyushu power outage that led to the cancellation of 26 trains. In the end, about 12 thousand passengers were unable to get to destinations during the day.

The audit found that the electric cable got a little slug that caused it to fail in the power supply. While the animal crawled through the protective barrier. In the power company promised to fix all the “gaps” in the operation of the equipment.

We will remind, in the beginning of June in the Japanese city of Yokohama, the train is on automatic control moved into the restrictive barrier. Injured 20 people.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.