The little slug was the cause of mass failure in the trains in Japan
In Japan established the cause of the mass failure in movement of trains, which occurred in late may. It turned out that the cause is a small slug (gastropod mollusc), according to the U.S. information Agency .
So, on may 30 in the region of Kyushu power outage that led to the cancellation of 26 trains. In the end, about 12 thousand passengers were unable to get to destinations during the day.
The audit found that the electric cable got a little slug that caused it to fail in the power supply. While the animal crawled through the protective barrier. In the power company promised to fix all the “gaps” in the operation of the equipment.
We will remind, in the beginning of June in the Japanese city of Yokohama, the train is on automatic control moved into the restrictive barrier. Injured 20 people.