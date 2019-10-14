The little things that indicate that person should trust
According to the microscopic PRAZNIKAM you can know what man is capable of and how he will behave in a given situation.
What a change! It’s nothing, don’t worry about it! So we tell ourselves and try not to pay attention to the little things — so petty to seem. But when Leeuwenhoek invented the microscope, all too joked and laughed: there was some little thing is infested with paunchy. To do with the plague and cholera? But these microbic and cause a terrible disease. Although they are tiny…
Sometimes small things play a crucial role
One person refused to cooperate in business with a possible partner. And he explained it this way: he was always late to meetings. Not very much for ten minutes. But he did it systematically.
And the second reason was all to funny and insignificant. The partner answering the question: “what time is it?” answer: “six o’clock”, although it was three minutes to six, for example. Watch on his arm showed: no three six. And he said six. It’s not true. He was too lazy to say the exact time and he was rounding up. But rounded dishonestly did not answer, like, almost six. Namely called accurate the wrong number. And once he asked for small money, water, machines at the airport. A hundred rubles. And it is not given then do not even remember.
This nonsense is to refuse to cooperate because of such insignificant facts. But whoever refused, was a prominent businessman and moved a lot of money. Because they run a big business — he paid attention to detail. Not polished on the button of a soldier — though what does the button have to combat and combatant success?
So check, is to trust the person or not. Whether he is able to keep Amanat — property tangible and intangible. Secret, secret, love, friendship, faith… That to these microscopic signs it is possible to see people be honest to the penny in money matters? Able to store information, not a word obmolvilas anyone? Can not let for a minute in a responsible situation?
This is one of the Soviet writer was a story about how they with future astronauts caught trout on vacation.
Caught fish less than thirty centimeters had to let go: let the fry are growing! But one friend caught a small fish. Put a line; they specifically gave a ruler to measure. The fish were small, a couple of centimeters lower. But a friend once long was measured, and so, and that was made the ruler; and then he threw the trout in the tank with a catch. Supposedly it is big enough! And the writer thought, these do not take into astronauts! And accurately. Not taken this man into astronauts. He did not pass testing…
These are small, tiny, microscopic things say that the person does not have to trust a lot of money or control of the spacecraft. And Amanat can’t trust you. When we are talking about a huge trust, it is necessary to use a microscope, a ruler, Apothecary scales… In ordinary life it is possible to subtract-to add, be late, or a hundred rubles not to give up. But sometimes trust is a matter of life and death. Preservation of astronomical amounts or personal property. Or mysteries… then it is necessary “to hang up in grams” and pay attention to detail. On of microbes.