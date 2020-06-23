The Liverpool Derby set a new record for British television
“Everton” – “Liverpool”
Yesterday in the framework of the 30th round of the English Premier League duel of two clubs of Liverpool on “Goodison Park” Everton took “Liverpool”.
Despite the fact that the football on the field were few, the match attracted a record television audience, according to The Telegraph.
The average television audience was 5 million viewers. The maximum value is 5.5 million
Note, the Liverpool Derby free broadcast Sky Sports. The previous record Sky Sports was established in 2012. Then fought for the championship two teams and the Derby between United and city drew an average audience of 4.04 million.
Recall that the UK government has insisted to Sky Sports and the BBC conducted additional free broadcasting of Premier League matches. It was one of the conditions for the resumption of the football season in England.