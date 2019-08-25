The loan in 18 years: myth or reality?
It is well known that cash need not only adults but also young people. Young people, often in need of any amount, contact the credit agencies with the request to receive credit cards before they turned 18. Is there in our country, banks are ready to help them to get a loan at 18 and what conditions they set are too young borrowers?
Banks often deny loan students as there is an age limit. For many boys and girls who have not reached 21 years, obtaining credit remains a dream.
But lending institutions deny them not only because of too young age. The main reason is the insolvency of such potential borrowers. Pupils and students are not always able to find a part time job and any Bank want customers with a regular source of income. So for a loan can count, mostly young workers. However, students in the first course, the main priority of which is a study, sometimes there are chances.
By the way, banks often prefer to lend to the girls, since they are potential recruits for military service. Loans for young people issued in the same manner as in other cases (though the selection is more stringent). More chances of getting a loan for that student, which will provide more documents. In addition to the passport and certificate on assignment of a tax number, a mandatory document for the student is a student card.
Among the credit programs of some banks are youth, but they often have limitations. For example, one Bank credit card can give the girl turned 18, and young people have to “suffer” up to 21 years. Another credit institution may approve a request for increase of credit limit only after submission of copy of labor book, reference 2-pit, which indicate the amount of wages or a Bank card issued to the applicant.
The Bank may issue a card to the boy or girl, under 18 years of age. If the application is filed by a full-time student under 24 years of age, he will need to show proof of employment and scholarships. Unemployed the applicant need to submit a certificate of scholarship. Bank AK bars can issue a credit card of the citizen of Russia who has reached of 18-year-old and works in the same organization for at least 6 months.
So, people under 18 years of age, has a chance to get a loan. Next, let’s discuss the issue of tariffs. For the credit card the customer pays 750 rubles. per year. The interest on the loan is 24%. Bank Orient Express to get a credit card maybe even 16-year-old, but to get under her overdraft it will be possible only upon reaching 18 years of age, and the amount will not exceed 5 thousand rubles Percentage of the charges will be 12% per annum. Bank Russian Standard can issue a credit card 18-year-old student, who can count on a limit of 150 thousand rubles at the rate of 29%. The card will cost him 200 p., and grace period at the Bank is 55 days.