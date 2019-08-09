The logical behavior of the monkeys has led the network to the delight
Animal care about the environment and the welfare of the city in India.
The behavior of the monkey in the Indian city of Vrindavan has led users of the network in delight. Video animal appeared on Twitter, writes korrespondent.net.
The video shows how the monkey climbed to the ledge on the wall near the public faucet. The animal drinks water, and then tightening the faucet.
Network users were thrilled by such behavior of monkeys.
Some noted that the animal behaves more sense to some people, and added that “this is a great lesson from our ancient relatives.”
What a beautiful message for humans! pic.twitter.com/wTgK4b9uGF
— Dr. S. Y. Quraishi (@DrSYQuraishi) August 1, 2019
