The longest cat in the world funny Internet

| July 16, 2019 | News | No Comments

Самый длинный кот в мире рассмешил Интернет

In the network appeared the photo, which first of all took photoshop. It depicts a cat of breed British fold named Marivel. A feature of the animal was its length — as much as 120 see that this is indeed the longest cat in the world, evidenced by a corresponding entry in the Guinness Book of records.

The owners are Italians Cinzia of Tinnirello and Edgar Scandurra say that, despite its size, the cat is very calm, and even a little shy. Likes to lie down, to eat and to ride in the stroller, surprising passers-by.

