The longest cat in the world funny Internet
July 16, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In the network appeared the photo, which first of all took photoshop. It depicts a cat of breed British fold named Marivel. A feature of the animal was its length — as much as 120 see that this is indeed the longest cat in the world, evidenced by a corresponding entry in the Guinness Book of records.
The owners are Italians Cinzia of Tinnirello and Edgar Scandurra say that, despite its size, the cat is very calm, and even a little shy. Likes to lie down, to eat and to ride in the stroller, surprising passers-by.