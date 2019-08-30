The Lord will punish: the network harshly criticized Loboda, which marks the place Pugacheva (photo)
Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda, who sings and lives in Russia, was criticized for the announcement of the song “Live country” from the repertoire of Alla Pugacheva.
“Tomorrow on all digital platforms! Waiting for?” the singer wrote, adding cover for their version of hit Alla Pugacheva.
Photo Loboda — all in white with a halo that gave rise to jokes and outraged comments.
“Already quite mad? The Lord will punish you for this”, “they do… the Icon did. Whatever the talented person, but not to go with the mind”, “I think it is too pathetic. On the throne still need to be able to hold”, “Not before You took a swing at this song? The country has one Alla” — write indignant commentators.
We will remind, earlier Alla Pugacheva and Laima Vaikule laughed Svetlana Loboda.
