The love of spicy food is associated with a higher propensity for dementia
The elderly among lovers of spicy food have a higher tendency to accelerated fading of cognitive functions, scientists said.
Unusual results of a new study published the journal Nutrients. The authors of this work has become an international team of scientists from universities in USA, Australia and Qatar. Experts found that heavy use of spicy food in the elderly is associated with a tendency to dementia.
Studying the effect of chilli on cognitive function of older people, the researchers analyzed data from nearly five thousand inhabitants of China, who were going for over 15 years.
At the beginning of the project the age of the participants averaged 63 years and a half. For the entire study period, older people periodically tested intellectual abilities. In addition, subjects kept food diaries, locking them all eaten.
As a result, scientists noticed a pattern: the more spicy food I loved to eat the participants, the more intensive was the process of reducing their cognitive abilities.
“Those elderly people who constantly eat more than 50 grams of fresh or dried chili peppers per day, the risk of age-related memory loss and possible dementia was two times higher than those who did not eat spicy food,” reported scientific experts.
Still, the active component of chili peppers, capsaicin, was with academics in good standing: the available data allows us to assert that this substance helps with cardiovascular disease and normalizes blood pressure. Why now it’s use has been associated with the extinction of brain functions, scientists still can not answer. Moreover, they note that love to a severe bad effect on the intellect of even those elderly people who had excess weight and were physically active.