The lovers were married in the hospital’s 100-year-old grandmother of the groom: a touching photo
Americans clay Cameron and Skye Howard planned their wedding on the eve of the new, 2020-th year. However, decided to hold the ceremony ahead of time for the 100-year-old grandmother clay — Charlotte W. Bussard. The health status of the old woman deteriorated, she was placed in a hospital in Texas. She really wanted to live up to the marriage of a grandson. And, according to the publication People, the lovers decided to have informal wedding especially for her — right in the hospital. The ceremony was hosted by the hospital doctor — a close family friend.
“She’s the matriarch of the family. We didn’t want her to miss such an important event for us,” said the bride. Sky was in a beautiful wedding dress, clay — in a suit and a cowboy hat. The chamber was not allowed extra people. “It was only for her… We didn’t want to tire her,” said the bride.
“The way Charlotte looked at the sky and clay, it was amazing,” said touched the photographer Amy Taylor. On the social network page where she posted pictures users have left many enthusiastic comments.
