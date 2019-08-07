The lower house of the Indian Parliament approved the draft law on the status of Jammu and Kashmir (PHOTO)

Loading...

The lower house of the Indian Parliament, the Lok Sabha approved Tuesday the decision of the government on the abolition of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and section it into two areas. During the voting, which was broadcast Indian TV channels, over 370 were made by deputies, against – 70.

The government of India announced on Monday about the decision to repeal article 370 of the Constitution, which endowed the state of Jammu and Kashmir (the only Indian state with a Muslim majority) a special status, reports NDTV. As announced in Parliament by the Minister of internal Affairs of India Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir, loses its status as a state and becoming a Union territory (with less rights than the state). In addition, he separates the historical region of Ladakh, which also becomes a Union territory.

On Monday the government’s decision endorsed by the upper house of the Indian Parliament the Rajya Sabha. Therefore, the decision of the authorities is now fully approved by Parliament.

According to Indian authorities, a decision on the status of Jammu and Kashmir will facilitate the fight against terrorism, will contribute to the economic development of the state and the influx of capital, solving social problems, including the return of the families of the Hindus, Pandits, more than 150 thousand of which, according to various estimates, has left Jammu and Kashmir in the 1990s because of the attacks of Islamic fundamentalists.

According to the Constitution of India, Jammu and Kashmir had special autonomy, in this state all laws passed by the Central government (except on matters of defense, foreign relations and some other), had to pass the approval of the local Assembly. Residents of other regions of India had the right to buy land out there. Jammu and Kashmir had its own flag, a number of other advantages, reports TASS.

The interior Minister of India, Amit Shah said in his speech that the government does not exclude that in the future of Jammu and Kashmir will be able to regain the status of the state “under the condition of normalizing the situation there”.

Note that the decision to cancel the 370 article of the Constitution adopted against the background of aggravation of the situation in Kashmir, where in recent days has been deployed several thousand military. And on the night of Sunday under house arrest were sent to former Prime Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah and Mufti Mehbooba. Also in the region turned off the Internet and telephone communications, and schools and offices had been instructed not to open.

Up to the present time, India was composed of 29 States and 7 Union territories. Union territories have fewer rights than the States, they don’t have governors and managed directly from the center, but some of them (e.g. the national capital territory of Delhi, Union territory of Puducherry) have their own legislative bodies.

The territory of the ancient Principality of Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan since 1947, when British India gained independence, was divided into two States along religious lines. Then many believed that the territory with Muslim majority goes to Pakistan, but the Maharaja of Kashmir was a Hindu, Hari Singh chose India that has caused mass discontent of the population of the Principality.

The first Prime Minister of independent India, Jawaharlal Nehru, believed that giving special status to this state will help to calm the situation. Therefore, according to the Constitution of India, which came into force in 1950 and Jammu and Kashmir was given a special autonomy. All laws passed by the Central government (except on defence, foreign relations and some other), had to pass the approval of the local legislative body. Residents of other regions of India had the right to buy the state land. Jammu and Kashmir had its own flag, with status on par with the state, etc.

However, the Kashmir issue all these years remains a major problem in relations between India and Pakistan. Just because the Kashmir problem has occurred two out of three Indo-Pakistani wars. At the moment, in Kashmir no state boundaries: the territory of the dividing line of control. On the Indian side are active groups advocating accession to Pakistan or an independent state.