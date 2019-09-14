The lungs of a 70-year-old: a teenager from Illinois is suing the manufacturer of wapow because of false advertising
18-year-old student from Illinois has filed a lawsuit against the company for manufacturing electronic cigarettes Juul after the doctors said that the condition of his lungs corresponds to that on the 70-year old man. This writes Fox News.
Adam Hergenrader of Garni (Il) smoked e-cigarettes more than two years. According to the lawsuit, which was filed in the circuit court of lake County, this guy claims he was the victim of deceptive marketing by the company from San Francisco.
“To put it mildly, Adam was not able to resist these toxic time bombs,” said lawyer Antonio Hergenrader of Romanucci.
Hergenrader received a disappointing diagnosis on his lung after he was hospitalized in late August due to nausea and breathing problems.
“It was scary to think about it — this little device made it to my lungs,” he said Hergenrader.
Student-wrestler told the station that he used like nicotine and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol — the main psychoactive component of cannabis) when vypil — and now, it is unclear whether his lungs will ever recover.
“Before that I was a University wrestler — he said, — and I may never be able to fight, because it’s a physical sport, and my lungs can not withstand this voltage. … It’s sad,” said Adam.
Hergenrader is one of hundreds of teenagers in the United States, postradavshikh from vaping.
At the moment, 380 confirmed cases of illness due to Smoking electronic cigarettes. According to preliminary data, the number of such cases may reach 450 because the relationship of some cases of diseases of the lungs with vaping still being.
Today in the USA there have been six deaths related to vaping. They were registered in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota and Oregon.
Doctors say lung disease reminiscent of respiratory injury, the body apparently reacts to inhaled corrosive. Symptoms include shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, diarrhea and vomiting.
Scientists suggest that death caused by Smoking electronic cigarettes, can be associated with the presence of lung macrophages. These are the cells that help protect the immune system, capturing and digesting dangerous viruses and bacteria.
In the lungs of the victims was found a large quantity of lipid, macrophages or macrophages containing fat particles. Macrophages. Scientists believe that we are dealing with a new form of lipoid pneumonia.
The CDC has not yet confirmed the results of research scientists, but also have not denied.
The US President Donald trump said that his administration is considering banning e-cigarettes, citing concerns about negative consequences.
“Although I like vaping as an alternative to cigarettes, — wrote the President on Twitter, we need to make sure that this alternative is safe for all! Let’s get rid of fraud and not allow small children to vaping!”
In addition, the company Juul, the claim of Hergenrader as the accused is referred to a gas station Waukegan, Illinois, where, according to him, he regularly bought products Juul when he was still a minor.
In late August CEO Juul Kevin burns called the disease associated with vaping, “disturbing”, but said it has no plans to withdraw products from the market.
The company’s share price Juul have fallen sharply since then as the administration of trump announced plans for a partial ban of electronic cigarettes.