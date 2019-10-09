The luxury brand of Chery showed a new competitor Toyota Highlander
In the Internet appeared the image meaningful crossover Chery Exeed VX 2020. On the exterior of the car became known 15 days ago this information is presented on the official website of the Ministry of industry of China. Recently was shown pictures of the interior, but these pictures obtained from the paparazzi.
I want to remind you that the crossover is a sub-brand of Chinese automaker Chery. The predecessor of this car with the name Exeed TXL will soon be sold in Russia.
Today we know that the new VX will Exeed the massive crossover in the line of Chinese cars Chery concern. The basis of the car is the platform of the Chery M3X. The body has a length of 4 meters 970 mm, center distance between was 2 meter 900 mm.
The car has a premium appearance, expressed original details. The exterior of the front portion features a powerful grille and stylish headlights car led head lighting with so-called “cilia”, which are hidden swivel lights.
The interior of the car also deserves the highest marks, the Central interior is a virtual dashboard with a very large touch screen modern media complex. This system has been created in the style of the Mercedes-Benz GLE, the whole complex is disguised under the glass.
Under the hood mounted petrol engine TGDI 3rd generation Acteco. The engine has a displacement of 1.6 liters with a power of 197 horsepower with a speed of 290 Nm. This engine was developed by specialists of the concern Chery, aggregates engine, seven-speed robotized transmission with Getrag double clutch. If the car all-wheel drive is still unknown.
Of course everyone is concerned about, and how much will cost this massive crossover, of course, that the configuration, design and interior executed at the highest level and value, respectively, Buda high. Expensive model with a rich set will cost about 24 $ 500.