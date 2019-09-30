The machinations of the FSB: a well-known producer put forward his version of the scandal Oleg Vinnik
Famous Ukrainian producer Alexander yagolnik put forward his version of the participation of Oleg Vinnik Russian propaganda movie #the Vsemmire that caused an uproar in society. First, the team of the artist explained part in the campaign, exclusively in the project to the International day of peace. But the “roots” of the controversial clip with participation of Russian stars that support the aggressive policy of the Kremlin, was much deeper.
Agulnick believes that the scandal around the roller arranged not without the help of the FSB. In his opinion, therefore, intelligence test the Ukrainian audience. Sooner winnik was perceived as a Ukrainian artist with a Patriotic stance.
Also yagolnik calls not a random statement Loboda in an interview with Sobchak that “what the hell difference” where to live and where to earn money. Svetlana could not answer the question of where her country.
“I think it was the FSB task is specifically to break the female audience as the female audience more than the male is tired of war. They are now playing that card and it is extremely regrettable that Oleg Vinnik on the bait”, said on yagolnik Obozrevatel.com
Alexander believes that the scandal shattered the reputation of the artist. “Winnik, they just guessed and picked the first room. That person who demonstrated Patriotic views, now says — with the Russians I’m in the same boat,” says agulnik. He suggests that plans to tour in Russia, and therefore agreed to participate in the video.
The center “Peacemaker” brought the singer in your base. Sam Vinnik in an interview with the STB said in a new scandal, calling the war incomprehensible.
Also became known to the organizer of “peace enforcement” — Ekaterina Vvedenskaya, known Putin’s propaganda, which said the defense Ministry over the conduct of military operations in Syria, where she personally “maintain the morale” of Russian mercenaries and war criminals.
A famous artist Andrei Petrenko ridiculed winnik in caricature.
