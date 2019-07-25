The machine tore down the toilets and into the hole with fresh concrete (PHOTOS)

Loading...

It is reported that no one was hurt after a car drove into a huge hole filled with fresh concrete, and deeply stuck in it. It happened Thursday in the area of the Golden Mile in Scarborough, Toronto.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. at the construction site at Eglinton Avenue and Lebovic.

Photos from the scene shows that before a black sedan was drowned in liquid concrete about 1.5 meters from the road.

Most likely, the car slipped into the gap between the concrete blocks that fenced the pit, knocking on his way outside toilet.

Behind the wheel was a woman, after the accident she was conscious and breathing, serious injury she had. In the toilet at the time of the incident no one there, so there too, no one was hurt.

At the moment, some close to the road partially closed as work on the removal of the machine from the pit.